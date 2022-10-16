Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets secured their second straight win with a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, bringing their record to 3-2 on the season. It was their second win since QB Zach Wilson’s return from a knee injury, though Elijah Moore wasn’t involved much in the passing game. The Jets will go up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore caught 1-of-4 targets for 11 yards in the Week 5 win over the Dolphins, bringing in just 2.1 PPR fantasy points on the day. It was his worst performance of the season by a mile, although the passing game was very much outdone by the running game as all five touchdowns were scored on the ground. It speaks volumes that he was tied for the most targets on the team with Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson, who each had four on the day while the offense ran mostly through the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Moore’s output has dropped significantly, and it may get even worse as the Jets go up against a very tough Packers pass defense this weekend. Keep Elijah Moore on the bench in Week 6.