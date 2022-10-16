Corey Davis start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets got their second straight win with a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, improving their record to 3-2 on the season. Corey Davis was tied for most targets on the day as Zach Wilson’s second game back saw his second win. The Jets will go up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis caught 2-of-4 for 38 yards in the win over the Dolphins in Week 5, bringing in just 5.8 PPR fantasy points on the day. It was his second-lowest output of the season as the wide receivers were largely taken out of the game while all five touchdowns came on the ground. Davis was tied with Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson as far as targets go, but he led wide receivers in total yards on the day. It’s tough to depend on any receivers at the moment as Zach Wilson has been throwing regularly to running backs, and the Jets will be going up against a Packers defense that has only allowed an average of 177 passing yards per game so far.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Davis could be the best option of anyone in the Jets' receiving corps but expect the New York offense to run through the backfield again as they bump up against a solid Packers defense. Keep Corey Davis on the bench in Week 6.