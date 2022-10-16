AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

If you roster AJ Dillon, you’re probably as frustrated as Green Bay Packers fans are with how last week went. The Packers blew a 10-point lead at halftime to the New York Giants in London, losing 27-22. Green Bay refused to lean on the run game with Dillon and Aaron Jones despite both backs performing well. Let’s take a look at Dillon’s outlook for Week 6 vs. the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon got just six carries and as many touches overall in Week 5. It’s perplexing, to say the least. Dillon averaged 5.7 yards per carry, but the Packers didn’t get him any work in the passing game (or additional carries). You’d think things will change/be more rewarding in Week 6 against the Jets, who are allowing 114.4 rushing yards per game this season. That may not seem like a lot but the Jets haven’t faced a dynamic 1-2 punch like Dillon and Jones. Something’s gotta give and you’d think with Aaron Rodgers dealing with a thumb injury, plus the inconsistency from the wide receivers, that Green Bay will lean into the run more this week.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Dillon remains a good FLEX play in most formats. He should see more carries and you’d think the Packers get into the red zone a bit more at home in a normal situation against a lesser team. The game plan has to change at some point and this could be the week the Packers run the ball 30-40 times.