Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season without a clear No. 1 receiving option. This was always going to be the case. We figured Allen Lazard would emerge, but injuries and inconsistency have plagued him (and what feels like many of the wideouts). Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a thumb issue but is expected to be good to go for Week 6 vs. the New York Jets. Here we’ll take a look at Romeo Doubs and his outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs continues to be the better of the rookie wide receivers, overtaking Christian Watson early on. Doubs leads the receiving core in targets with 29 and catches with 22 on the season. He only has 213 yards but has found the end zone twice. The Jets are only allowing just over 200 passing yards per game. That’s against Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson. So not the greatest opponents. Rodgers may be dealing with the thumb thing but he’ll be the toughest QB the Jets have seen all season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Doubs remains an OK FLEX play in most PPR formats. He should be up there in targets on the Packers and has been looked at deep and in the red zone. He’s going to have a breakout soon and this could be the week.