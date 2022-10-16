Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had a breakout tight end since what feels like Sterling Sharpe. There’s been a string of decent and above-average TEs, but never anyone who was on that level. Robert Tonyan showed flashes of promise early in his career but a torn ACL was a major setback. Now healthy, Tonyan is working his way back into form. Let’s look at his outlook for Week 6 vs. the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan is seeing consistent targets but the Packers’ passing offense just isn’t what it used to be. Through five games, Tonyan has 17 catches on 20 targets for 129 yards and a TD. The Packers haven’t really put him in a position to thrive and aren’t throwing the ball enough for him to get to any type of ceiling. In his breakout in 2020, Tonyan scored in nine of 15 games with seven games of five or more catches. That gave him an extremely high floor. That floor (and ceiling) are gone.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The Jets aren’t a great matchup and the Packers should lean more on the run game. Tonyan is an OK TE1 in deeper PPR formats. He should get a red zone target or two. Don’t expect much more or for him to break the game.