Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The days of dominance for the Green Bay Packers' passing attack seem way in the past. The 2022 NFL season brought uncertainty for the Packers and their wide receivers. Davante Adams was traded. Aaron Rodgers is back. But the Packers didn’t do much to replace Adams. Sammy Watkins is hurt. Christian Watson hasn’t been able to stay on the field. A lot was asked of Allen Lazard stepping into what appeared to be the No. 1 WR spot. He hasn’t exactly worked out there through five games. Let’s check out his outlook for Week 6 vs. the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard’s one saving grace has been a TD in three of four games he’s played this season. Lazard missed the season opener due to injury. He’s had at least six targets in each of the past three weeks, so the looks are there. The Packers just aren’t giving Rodgers enough time and he’s been a bit off. Lazard was never going to be Adams but the increase in snaps/targets figured to boost his fantasy football stock. Lazard hasn’t had a breakout yet this season but it could be coming. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in PPR in all four games this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Lazard is a good WR2/3 play as well as FLEX. The volume is there and he has a good floor in PPR formats. The Jets are a somewhat tough matchup but also haven’t faced many tough quarterbacks this season. Rodgers has to be hungry for a big game. Coming off a tough loss in Week 5, this feels like a spot the Packers pour it on.