Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, marking their second straight defeat as they fall to 2-3 on the season. Trevor Lawrence couldn’t find the end zone as the Jags were only able to get two field goals on the board in the loss. They’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-47 for 286 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Week 5 loss to the Texans. He also ran the ball four times for an additional 29 yards. It was at least a step up from the Week 4 performance that saw him go 11-for-23 for 174 yards, but it still wasn’t enough to make fantasy managers happy after two straight disappointments. 286 yards marks a new season high for the 23-year-old quarterback, but it doesn’t do a whole lot of good if he can’t lead the offense to any conversions with that yardage. The Jags will go up against a tough Indianapolis defense on Sunday that could see his struggles continue into Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6?

After giving up seven turnovers through the last two outings, it won’t get much easier for Trevor Lawrence against the Colts. He’s best left on the bench or on waivers in Week 6.