Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered their second straight defeat with a 13-6 loss in Week 5 to the Houston Texans. Despite the loss, Travis Etienne continued his upward trend as he’s generally improving in the backfield each week. The Jaguars will go up against a tough Indianapolis Colts team in Week 6 action on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne tied James Robinson for most carries on the team with 10, but Etienne rushed for a team-high 71 yards in the Week 5 loss to the Texans. He also caught 3-of-5 for another 43 yards, bringing his combined total to 114 yards on the day. It was his best performance of the season through most stat lines and certainly in his fantasy value, as he totaled a season-high 14.4 PPR fantasy points. He’s still searching for his first touchdown of the season as the Jaguars’ offense has been struggling across the board, but Etienne looks to be the best option in the Jacksonville backfield going forward.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Although Etienne is putting in some decent performances and seeing volume, he’s still not quite worth starting until the Jaguars can show some offensive consistency from week to week. Leave Travis Etienne on the bench in Week 6.