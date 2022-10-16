James Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 13-6 to the Houston Texans in Week 5 and will look to bounce back after two consecutive losses. James Robinson had a surprisingly rough performance, racking up just 10 carries for 27 yards. The third-year veteran hopes for smoother sledding against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

On a day where the Jacksonville offense couldn’t seem to get anything going, Robinson’s opportunities for an efficient fantasy day quickly took an arid turn. He did muster up 39 yards on 12 total touches against the Houston defense. Coming in as the overall RB21 in fantasy football, Robinson is averaging 11.4 fantasy points.

As Travis Etienne continues to see more opportunities in the backfield with each passing week, it’s unclear at this point which running back will move forward as the Jaguars’ No. 1. Head coach Doug Pederson has balanced out the snaps for his talented RB duo. Robinson played 89 offensive snaps to Etienne’s 59 in Weeks 2 and 3, but Etienne played 64 to Robinson’s 52 in Weeks 4 and 5.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Robinson hasn’t posted a touchdown in two weeks, and he isn’t much more than a RB3/flex with Etienne in the mix.