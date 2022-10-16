Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5 that saw them unable to find the end zone throughout the whole game. They’ll face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday in hopes of snapping their two-game losing skid.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk didn’t move the fantasy needle much at all as he registered a slew of new season lows, including receptions, targets, yards, and yards per reception. He caught just 1-of-3 for 11 yards in the loss to the Texans, bringing in just 2.1 PPR fantasy points as the entirety of the Jaguars' offense struggled on the day. Fantasy managers would like to think that this was just a one-off fluke for the veteran receiver, but he should be placed in lineups with caution ahead of Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Kirk turned in double-digit fantasy points through the first three weeks of the season, topping out at 25.8 PPR points in the Week 2 win over the Colts. He can be seen as a starting flex option as they go up against the Colts again, in hopes that he’ll be able to somewhat replicate his performance from the last time they played.