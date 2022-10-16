Evan Engram start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Evan Engram has emerged as one of the best streaming tight ends in fantasy football through five weeks as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The athletic pass catcher has hauled in 19 receptions on 26 targets for 168 yards in his sixth campaign and gets a solid Indianapolis Colts defense that held the Denver Broncos to nine total points and zero touchdowns in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram trailed only Marvin Jones Jr. out of the entire Jaguars receiving unit in a dreadful 13-6 affair against the Houston Texans. While the offense looked stagnant with Trevor Lawrence under center, Engram caught six of his 10 targets for 69 yards and turned in his best fantasy total of the 2022-23 NFL campaign.

The 28-year-old is the overall TE11 in half-PPR formats ahead of Week 6, slotted next to Cincinnati Bengals’ Hayden Hurst and Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan. Despite the encouraging performance, an inconsistent quarterback and passing attack still remain in the Jacksonville offense. As long as Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are active in Week 6, the target share should revert to its regular form.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Fantasy managers need to see similar volume from Engram in consecutive games before he can be trusted in lineups.