Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will look to grab another win in Week 6 when they face a familiar division foe in the Jacksonville Jaguars. One player who will need to step up is quarterback Matt Ryan, who has struggled with his new team this season. Should he be a fantasy option for managers in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

It’s been a rough go with the Colts for Ryan. He’s thrown seven interceptions this season and also has lost a fumble. Even with a solid offensive line and strong run game, the Colts haven’t been able to get Ryan going. The Jaguars are a much better team this season, so Ryan might be in for another tough contest here through the air.

Start or sit in Week 6?

With Jonathan Taylor out this week, Ryan should still be on your bench in Week 6.