Michael Pittman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will be hoping to put together a winning streak when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The Colts will be attempting to get their offense going and one player who they’ll need to help them do that is receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Should he be in your starting lineup for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman

Pittman has been stellar despite Indy’s offensive challenges this season. He had five catches for 59 yards in the last game and remains the No. 1 receiver for the Colts. Even with Matt Ryan’s struggles, Pittman has continued to deliver solid results. The Jaguars present a decent matchup, as they rank around the middle of the league in passing yards allowed.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In PPR formats, Pittman remains a solid flex play and can even slide into a WR2 spot if needed.