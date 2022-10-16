Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off in Week 6 looking to grab a key division win in what is expected to be a tight AFC South race. One player who could have another strong showing for the Colts is receiver Alec Pierce. Should he have a spot in your fantasy lineup for this week?

Pierce has been consistent, putting together back-to-back 80-yard games for the Colts. He saw his most targets in Week 5 but still hasn’t found the end zone yet this season. Indianapolis hasn’t gotten its passing game going much, so there’s some risk in starting Pierce in fantasy formats.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In PPR formats where you have a receiver on a bye, Pierce could be a nice filler option as a flex play. However, he’s not much more than that. He’s better off on the bench for this contest.