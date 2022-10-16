Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

One player the Indianapolis Colts will hope to get going through the air when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 will be tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Does he deserve a starting spot in your fantasy lineup, especially with some prominent tight ends on a bye week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox has not been a major factor this season. He had six catches for 85 yards against the Titans in Week 4 but managed just one catch for seven yards in Week 5 against the Broncos. The Jaguars have been a little better than average against the pass, but Alie-Cox’s performances don’t really inspire much confidence for this contest.

Start or sit in Week 6?

If you’re a manager looking for a filler tight end with both Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson on bye, Alie-Cox is a fine streaming option. Otherwise, he should be left out of lineups.