Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Colts’ Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars.

By DKNation Staff
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Mo Alie-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One player the Indianapolis Colts will hope to get going through the air when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 will be tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Does he deserve a starting spot in your fantasy lineup, especially with some prominent tight ends on a bye week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox has not been a major factor this season. He had six catches for 85 yards against the Titans in Week 4 but managed just one catch for seven yards in Week 5 against the Broncos. The Jaguars have been a little better than average against the pass, but Alie-Cox’s performances don’t really inspire much confidence for this contest.

Start or sit in Week 6?

If you’re a manager looking for a filler tight end with both Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson on bye, Alie-Cox is a fine streaming option. Otherwise, he should be left out of lineups.

