Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves on a three-game win streak and currently have a top-3 scoring offense heading into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Kirk Cousins has started in all of the Vikings’ games this season and has completed 131 of his 198 pass attempts for 1,327 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins is the overall QB10 in fantasy football, racking up 16.3 points per game in half-PPR formats.

The 11-year veteran has gotten the Vikings’ passing game back on track over the last few appearances, and it doesn’t look like they are going to slow down their high-octane style in any game for the rest of the season. It seems that no matter who this team plays each week, somebody is going to put up 20+ points. Cousins has thrown the football an average of 40.7 times in the previous three games, and as long as he has Justin Jefferson out there hauling in most of them, his fantasy production should continue to be reliable for managers that need a QB moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start Cousins as a QB2 with upside in Week 6 against the Dolphins.