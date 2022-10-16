Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings offense has emerged as one of the most lethal passing attacks in recent weeks, racking up 275 yards and 27.7 completions per game over the last three weeks. Adam Thielen has been targeted by Kirk Cousins at least seven times in each game since Week 1. The Vikings are in for another passing marathon against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen hauled in four catches on seven targets for 27 yards and zero touchdowns last week against the Chicago Bears. He was the clear third wheel once again behind Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook — who both had huge days. Thielen will likely continue to receive the target volume in this Minnesota offense, but his overall fantasy production is going to be hampered due to the star power of Jefferson.

Nevertheless, Thielen has been a top-30 fantasy football receiver through five weeks. The immense target count should serve a purpose moving forward, as teams continue to focus on Jefferson and contain the rushing attack. Thielen has exceeded 50 yards in three out of his five appearances.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Look for Thielen to reach the end zone in Week 6 as a solid WR3 against Miami.