KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings have thrown the football 40.7 times in their last three games, and have completed 27.7. Following three-straight victories, they get a Miami Dolphins defense that have given up 33.5 points to opponents in the last two games. KJ Osborn is coming off a five-catch, 41-yard performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn has quietly been competing for the role of Kirk Cousins’ No. 2 wideout in 2022 thus far. He’s racked up 16 receptions on 21 targets for 159 yards and one touchdown. The 25-year-old wideout has stayed in the conversation for who fantasy managers should consider rostering, but as long as Adam Thielen is active in the offense, there won’t be much consistent volume for Osborn.

The issue for Osborn has been the Vikings’ lack of scoring passing touchdowns this season. They are middle-of-the-pack with 1.4 passing TDs per game in 2022, and they haven’t done anything to improve on that recently in their wins. Osborn has only recorded one touchdown in his third campaign as a pro, but he has time to turn things around since he hauled in seven TDs in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Bench Osborn in Week 6 against Miami.