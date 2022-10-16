Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings rushed a total of 31 times for 117 yards in their 29-22 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Dalvin Cook logged 18 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Alexander Mattison pieced together nine carries for 19 yards. Mattison will hope to reach the end zone on the ground for the first time since Week 3 when the Vikings travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison has seen drastic volume in the past when Cook has missed time, but it appears he only has a touchdown-or-bust role when Cook is on the field. Aside from the running game, Mattison has hauled in eight catches on 11 targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. He’s the current RB40 in fantasy football ahead of the Week 6 matchup against a decent Dolphins defensive front. The 24-year-old running back is still the best RB handcuff that Cook fantasy managers could ask for, but he isn’t producing enough for fantasy stardom as a co-ball carrier.

The Vikings are here to stay, and capable of staying in front of their opponent for the rest of the year, especially with a favorable slate of opponents. For now, though, we can count on Cook to receive a bulk of the RB work.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit Mattison.