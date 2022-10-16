Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with major injuries at quarterback and will need their skill players to step up in a Week 6 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. One of those skill players is receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has had a few down games. Is he still worth plugging into fantasy lineups for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle followed up his big day against the Ravens with a 100-yard effort against the Bills. Since then, he’s caught five passes for 62 yards over two games. He’s a boom-or-bust player with high variance and the quarterback changes have clearly impacted his position. However, Waddle has more upside than a lot of other receivers plays in fantasy formats.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Even with an average matchup against a good Minnesota secondary, Waddle merits flex consideration and has WR2 upside in Week 6.