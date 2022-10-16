Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will hope to get back to winning ways when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. One of the key players for Miami in this game will be Raheem Mostert, who the Dolphins leaned on in Week 5 with the quarterback situation in limbo. Should Mostert be in fantasy lineups again for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

After a slow start, Mostert has gotten more touches over the last two games. He saw 33 carries in total, rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown. This increase in usage might be due to the injuries at quarterback, so Mostert should be expected to have a sizable workload again in Week 6 against the Vikings. Chase Edmonds has been non-existent as well, helping Mostert’s cause.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Given the volume, Mostert is at least a flex play for this week in most fantasy football formats.