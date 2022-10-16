 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Raheem Mostert ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 6 matchup against the Vikings.

By DKNation Staff
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins runs against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Miami Dolphins will hope to get back to winning ways when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. One of the key players for Miami in this game will be Raheem Mostert, who the Dolphins leaned on in Week 5 with the quarterback situation in limbo. Should Mostert be in fantasy lineups again for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

After a slow start, Mostert has gotten more touches over the last two games. He saw 33 carries in total, rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown. This increase in usage might be due to the injuries at quarterback, so Mostert should be expected to have a sizable workload again in Week 6 against the Vikings. Chase Edmonds has been non-existent as well, helping Mostert’s cause.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Given the volume, Mostert is at least a flex play for this week in most fantasy football formats.

