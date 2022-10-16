Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

One player the Miami Dolphins have not been using as often in the last few weeks has been running back Chase Edmonds, who saw tremendous volume earlier in the season. Will Edmonds be a bigger factor in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings and what does that mean for his prospects in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

After getting 16 touches in the season opener, Edmonds has combined to see 21 touches over the next four games. He has found the end zone three times but that’s the only thing keeping him viable in fantasy formats. The quarterback injuries have cut into his receiving work and he’s likely to be well behind Raheem Mostert in carries until the passers get back to full health.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Edmonds is a low-end flex play if you absolutely need someone but not more than that. He’s best left on the bench this week.