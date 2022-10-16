Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins head into a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak. There have been major injuries at the quarterback position and potentially no player has been affected more than tight end Mike Gesicki. Should he be in fantasy football lineups for Week 6, especially with some prominent tight ends on bye weeks?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki had the infamous “Griddy” moment this season in Week 2 but the tight end has really dropped off since then. In the last three games, he has four catches for 59 yards and no scores. He’s only been targeted seven times. With the quarterback situation in flux, there’s simply not enough volume for Gesicki to have fantasy relevance.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Even with Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson on a bye week, there are better replacement options than Gesicki.