Tom Brady start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put up huge yardage totals in consecutive games and will look to keep that rolling into Week 6. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Brady threw for 351 yards on 35-of-52 passing with a touchdown and zero interceptions in last week’s 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. This is coming off a 385-yards, three-TD performance the previous week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady will get a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which allowed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw for 424 yards with four touchdowns last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Brady is flirting with top-five status this weekend so if he is on your fantasy roster, put him into your lineup for this Week 6 matchup.