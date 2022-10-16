Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette found a ton of success in the running and passing game last weekend, and fantasy managers had to be thrilled with that performance. Here’s a look at what to consider if you are considering him in your lineup in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette rushed for 56 yards with a touchdown on 14 carries, and he caught 10 passes for 83 yards with a score for his best fantasy football performance of the season in a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He is the clear lead back in an offense that could score a lot in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which allowed 6.7 yards per carry in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Fournette is a huge part of this offense in every way, and he is a top-five running back option this weekend. Start him.