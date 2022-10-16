Rachaad White start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is far from the lead back in this offense heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you are considering using White in fantasy football this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

White rushed for 14 yards on five rushing attempts, and he caught 3-of-4 targets that went his way for 28 yards in a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He is far behind the workload of Leonard Fournette, who received 24 touches in that matchup. White has just 35 rushing yards this season to go along with 85 receiving yards. The Steelers allowed the Buffalo Bills to run for 6.7 yards per carry last weekend, making for a decent matchup for the Bucs' running game.

Start or sit in Week 6?

White needs a touchdown to have any sort of fantasy value without the promise of a big workload. He is a top-40 running back option at best, so you can likely find better players to enter into your starting lineup.