Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is battling through knee and hip injuries but should be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you are considering adding Godwin to your fantasy football starting lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin played consecutive games after missing two matchups with injury, and he caught all six targets that went his way for 61 yards in last weekend’s 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also carried the ball once for two yards. Through three games, Godwin caught 16-of-19 passes for 155 yards and has failed to reach the end zone this season. The Bucs' passing game will face a Steelers defense that allowed 432 passing yards to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Godwin is a top-20 fantasy wideout this weekend, so he is worthy of a spot in your lineup in Week 6.