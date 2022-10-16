Mike Evans start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been consistent in putting together strong performances this season and will look to keep it going into Week 6. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here’s an overview of what to expect from him on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Evans caught 4-of-8 targets for 81 yards but was held out of the end zone in last week’s 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played in four games this season and finished with more than 60 receiving yards in every matchup. On the year, he caught 20-of-29 targets for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Evans will face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allowed 432 passing yards to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Evans is a fantastic wide receiver with a strong matchup, and he is a borderline top-10 wide receiver heading into Week 6. Keep him in your lineup.