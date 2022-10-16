Cade Otton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton took advantage of an increase in targets last weekend, and it will be interesting to see if Tom Brady looks his way more often moving forward. If you are considering starting Otton in your fantasy football lineup this in Week 6, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton was targeted seven times in last week’s 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and he caught six passes for 43 yards, and all of those statistics are career highs a few games into his rookie season. He got the start with Cameron Brate out with a concussion. Otton will face the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allowed Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris to catch three balls for 39 yards on five targets.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Brate could be back in the lineup but even if he’s still out, you can find better fantasy options than Otton at tight end this weekend.