Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will play in his third NFL game and the second start of his rookie season heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering using him in fantasy football this weekend, here is an overview of what to expect from Pickett.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

In his first NFL start, Pickett completed 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception, and he rushed for 10 yards on one attempt in a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In two games as a rookie, he completed 44-of-65 (67.7%) passes for 447 yards with four interceptions and has yet to throw a touchdown pass. Pickett will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to complete 14-of-25 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Pickett might be the worst starting quarterback option for fantasy purposes this weekend. Find somebody else in Week 6.