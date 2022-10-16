Najee Harris start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris did not find much room to run last weekend, and we’ll see if he can find more success with a transitioning offense. If you are a fantasy manager trying to figure out whether to play him in your starting lineup, here’s a preview of what to consider as you make a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries, and he caught 3-of-4 targets that went his way for 16 yards in a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This was the first start for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, and the offense did not find a ton of success anywhere. The Steelers' offense could take a while to get going and while Harris is seeing a decent workload, he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Based on the volume of touches he should see, Harris is a top-20 running back heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.