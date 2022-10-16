George Pickens start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens put together consecutive strong outings and will look for three in a row in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering whether to use Pickens in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here are some items to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens caught 6-of-8 targets for 83 yards in last weekend’s 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and this followed a performance when he caught 6-of-8 passes that went his way for 102 yards. Through the first five games of his rookie season, Pickens caught 17-of-28 targets for 250 yards but has yet to reach the end zone, and he will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed the Atlanta Falcons to throw for 147 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-25 passes.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The quarterback switch appears to be good news for Pickens, but you should still look elsewhere this weekend until there is a larger sample size of reliable production.