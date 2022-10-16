Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson saw a ton of looks in Kenny Pickett’s first career start last weekend, and it will be interesting to see if that continues. If you are considering using Johnson in your fantasy football lineup in Week 6, here is a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson received 13 targets, but that led to just five receptions for 60 yards. This is the fourth time in five games this season that Johnson saw double-digit passes his way, and Johnson caught 28-of-50 passes for 267 yards but hasn’t scored this season. He is dealing with a hip injury, but that does not appear to be much of an issue heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Johnson is a top-25 wide receiver option for fantasy football purposes based on the number of targets he has gotten this season. If you don’t have better options, you could do worse than him in Week 6.