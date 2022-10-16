Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is coming off his best performance of the season, but fantasy managers are hoping for more in Week 6. If you are considering using him as a fantasy football starter, here’s a look at what to expect from him on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool caught 5-of-9 passes for 50 yards in last weekend’s 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and all of those numbers are season highs for him in the first start of the Kenny Pickett era. This is coming off a performance where Claypool failed to catch a pass on two targets. Pickett threw the ball 52 times on Sunday, and the ball was spread out quite a bit. Claypool has not been a high-impact player this season, and other pass catchers are outperforming him consistently.

Start or sit in Week 6?

There is no scenario where Claypool should be considered in your starting lineup. Look elsewhere for wide receiver options in Week 6.