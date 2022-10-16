PJ Walker start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It has been a tough season for the Carolina Panthers. Most recently, they fired head coach Matt Rhule and will likely trade a good amount of their pieces. Bake Mayfield is dealing with an injury and PJ Walker will get the opportunity to start. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB PJ Walker

Walker went 5-for-6 for 60 yards against the San Francisco 49ers this past week. Those were the first snaps of the season for Walker. He is set to be the starting quarterback this week. In five games last season, Walker was 36-66 for 362 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

This is a tough matchup for Walker’s first start of the season. The Panthers' offense has really struggled and things won't get any easier. The Rams are allowing 214.6 passing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Rams are allowing 16 points to quarterbacks. This could be a big week for the Rams' defense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Walker should sit.