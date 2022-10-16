DJ Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

DJ Moore is one of the unluckiest wide receivers in the NFL. Throughout his time with the Panthers, he has played with eight different starting quarterbacks. He’s started this season off slow statistically. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Through five games, Moore has 17 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown. He’s a proven No. 1 receiver in the NFL and the numbers don’t show that for him. With PJ Walker starting at quarterback now, I don't think the numbers will improve. There’s a real chance the Panthers trade him in the next few weeks.

The Panthers' offense has really struggled and things won’t get any easier. The Rams are allowing 214.6 passing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL.By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Rams are allowing 34.5 points to wide receivers which ranks 28th in the NFL. This could be a big week for the Rams' defense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moore should sit. Moore could be a good value play as his cost on DFS is as low as it’s been all season.