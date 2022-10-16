Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Robbie Anderson has been a big playmaker throughout his career. He hasn't played with a consistent No. 1 quarterback. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

While Anderson is a true threat, the Panthers haven’t been able to use him a ton. Through five games, Anderson has 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers' passing offense has just not been a threat. In a pass-first offense, Anderson could flourish and we’ll see that if he's traded.

The Panthers' offense has really struggled and things won’t get any easier. The Rams are allowing 214.6 passing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Rams are allowing 34.5 points to wide receivers which ranks 28th in the NFL. This could be a big week for the Rams' defense. I expect another quiet game from Anderson.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Anderson should sit.