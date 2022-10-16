Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams have had some struggles early on this season. Matthew Stafford has had some struggles as well, and part of the issue could be his injury. Throughout training camp, he was dealing with an elbow injury which I think is still bothering him. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Through five games, Stafford has thrown for 1,323 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, many expected the Rams to be the best team in the NFC and that hasn’t been the case whatsoever. Stafford’s struggles have hurt the Rams, but it’s still early. Their passing game just hasn’t clicked. Allen Robinson, who was one of their big free-agent signings, hasn’t made any impact.

The Carolina Panthers are allowing 218.4 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Panthers are allowing 16.5 points to quarterbacks which ranks 17th in the NFL. I think the Rams' offense will have a breakout game this week. They could really use a high-scoring game from their offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Stafford should start.