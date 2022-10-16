Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Rams running back situation has been confusing all season, but there should be a lot more clarity with Cam Akers out on Sunday. We look at Henderson’s Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

With Akers sidelined, Henderson should operate as the Rams’ lead back. He should see plenty of opportunities on the ground and in the air. Los Angeles should have a positive game script against the lowly Panthers, so Henderson might see fewer targets.

Henderson has a strong matchup, too.

The Carolina Panthers are allowing 137.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Panthers are allowing 24.2 points to running backs which ranks 26th in the NFL. I think the Rams' offense will have a breakout game this week. They could really use a high-scoring game from their offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Henderson should start.