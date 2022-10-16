Deon Jackson/Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Week 6 of the NFL season will see the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South divisional matchup. The Colts had a lengthy injury report this week with players on both sides of the ball banged up. Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. This is a similar scenario to last week’s game, where Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will be called upon to lead the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RBs Deon Jackson, Phillip Lindsay

Jackson was the better running back last week when Taylor and Hines both missed the game. He had 13 carries for 62 yards and added four receptions for 29 more yards. Lindsay had 11 carries and 40 yards rushing, with three receptions for 14 more yards. Jackson remained the third running back on the active roster, and Lindsay was again elevated from the practice squad.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Jackson and Lindsay have a good matchup, as Jacksonville is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. While we don’t know for sure who starts, I think Jackson ends up with the bulk of the carries once again. With the first round of bye weeks this week, Jackson can be started in your lineups. Lindsay doesn’t have much upside unless you are in a deeper PPR league and looking for a flex play.