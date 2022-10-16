Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Rams fans were ecstatic when they signed Allen Robinson this offseason. So far, he hasn’t made much of an impact at all in Los Angeles. It seems like he and Matthew Stafford are not on the same page. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Through five games, Robinson has 12 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. For the Rams' offense to be successful, they need Robinson to get going. Cooper Krupp is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but they need more than one threat. When Robinson was in Chicago, his quarterbacks didn't get him the ball enough. That seems to be the case once again.

The Carolina Panthers are allowing 218.4 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Panthers are allowing 26 points to wide receivers which ranks 15th in the NFL. The Rams' offense could have a breakout game this week. They could really use a high-scoring game from their offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should sit.