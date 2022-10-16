Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tyler Higbee has been one of Matthew Stafford’s top weapons since the Rams traded for him. While the Rams' offense has had some struggles, Higbee is still seeing a healthy dose of targets. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Through five games, Higbee has 33 receptions for 290 yards. It is a bit surprising he hasn't scored a touchdown yet, and one could be coming this week. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury which could hold him back a bit. If he’s active on Sunday, I expect a great game from him.

The Carolina Panthers are allowing 218.4 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Panthers are allowing 8.1 points to tight ends which ranks 14th in the NFL. I think the Rams' offense will have a breakout game this week. They could really use a high-scoring game from their offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Higbee should start.