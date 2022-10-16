Ben Skowronek start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Ben Skowronek is off to a decent start to his sophomore season. While their passing game has struggled, Skowronek has a real role in the offense. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Ben Skowronek

Through five games, Skowronek has 18 catches for 181 yards. I don't think anybody could've predicted Skowronek outperforming Allen Robinson through the first five games of the season. The only Rams receiver who is putting up great numbers is Cooper Kupp which is no surprise. Skowronek has been impressive in terms of his improvements from last season.

The Carolina Panthers are allowing 218.4 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Panthers are allowing 26 points to wide receivers which ranks 15th in the NFL. I think the Rams' offense will have a breakout game this week. They could really use a high-scoring game from their offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In season-long fantasy, Skowronek should sit as you should have better options. On DFS, Skowronek is a good value option. He should catch around four passes and could score his first career touchdown.