Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are starting to click, having beaten the Rams and Panthers in fairly impressive fashion across successive weeks. Their defense has been key to the wins, but the 49ers are starting to get on track after an awful Week 3 performance against the Bears.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t blowing anybody away, but he’s been putting up some solid numbers. After stumbling to 8.44 fantasy points in Week 3, he’s put up 13.86 and 18.02 in the past two weeks. This past week in Charlotte, he threw for 253 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

If Garoppolo could do what he did last week with more consistency, he’d be a low-end QB1. However, he does not provide that consistency, so it becomes a bit of guesswork. The strong performance against the Panthers last week and the Seahawks in Week 2 suggest his value will come against bad teams.

This week he gets a Falcons defense that ranks 27th in efficiency and 22nd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. The 49ers' offensive line is banged up, but Garoppolo has kept things going in spite of a weakened pocket. Garoppolo has a low ceiling, but there is some modest upside this week against the Falcons.

There aren’t many bye-week issues this week, but if you have Derek Carr as your primary option, Garoppolo isn’t a bad alternative.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit in most one-QB leagues, but if you have Carr, Dak Prescott, or Tua Tagovailoa, there’s some intriguing upside to starting him.