Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The 49ers travel to face the Falcons in Week 6 and will look to build on back-to-back solid performances on both sides of the ball. The 49ers sit in first place in the NFC West at 3-2 after 15- and- 22-point victories over the Rams and Panthers, respectively.

Jeff Wilson was the breakout performer in Week 5 at Charlotte. He rushed 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Tevin Coleman finished with more fantasy points, but that was due to his finding the end zone rather than an excess of touches.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has been solid since replacing an injured Elijah Mitchell, but the Panthers game marked his first 100-yard performance of the season. It was his second straight game finding the end zone, which bodes well heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Atlanta ranks 27th in run defense efficiency and is 21st in fantasy points allowed to running backs. We’ll likely see another healthy dose of Coleman to complement Wilson, but we should expect another solid workload for Wilson. The big hope is the 49ers get another sizable lead and can run out the clock.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Wilson is a solid RB2. He’s got low-end RB1 upside but otherwise is just a perfectly solid fantasy option.