Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers head to Atlanta in Week 6 to face the Falcons. The 49ers' offense has started to get back on track after a dismal Week 3 performance against the Broncos. The unit has scored 61 points across its last two games, beating the Rams 24-9 and the Panthers 37-15.

The passing attack has picked up some steam the past two weeks, with it notably providing a lot of options to Jimmy Garoppolo, but little in the way of a singularly dominant performer. Last week against the Panthers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the team with 58 yards and George Kittle led with five receptions. No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel led with nine targets but finished with just two receptions for 20 yards and two rushes for 12 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk finished last week with 8.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues and remains in the WR3 area of rankings. He’s 45th in total fantasy points among wide receivers and his best performance to date was 12.9 in Week 3 when he found the end zone. The upside is there’s a nice little floor there, but the downside is he’s not coming anywhere close to the ceiling he’s shown in the past.

The Falcons rank 20th in pass defense efficiency but are giving up the sixth most points to opposing wide receivers. The 49ers will likely lean on their ground game against the Falcons' 27th-ranked run defense, but if Kyle Shanahan is willing to get a little aggressive, there’s some upside in this contest.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Aiyuk remains a flex option. He hasn’t shown any significant upside beyond that for the time being.