George Kittle start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The 49ers' offense might be getting back on track coming off two straight weeks against the Rams and Panthers in which they scored a combined 61 points. The defense has been a big reason for the 49ers' success, but the offense is starting to pull more of its own weight.

One player who has yet to break out like we’re used to is tight end George Kittle. He missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury but has played the last three games. He has 11 receptions for 99 yards on the season and has yet to find the end zone.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle’s numbers aren’t great, but it’s worth noting he led the team with five receptions last week. He was also second on the team in targets and yards. The work is coming and at some point, we can expect him to put up a Kittle day of 100+ yards and/or finally find the end zone. But will it be this week?

The Falcons' defense ranks 20th in run efficiency, but more notably, it’s given up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. We can expect the Falcons to hone in on Kittle to some degree, but with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also out there, this might open the door for a Kittle breakout game.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start Kittle in all formats. He ranks 22nd in TE fantasy points per game, but this is a game with significant upside.