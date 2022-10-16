Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are not having the season that they were hoping for. They are taking a 2-3 record into a Week 6 matchup into their game with the San Francisco 49ers. They have seen underwhelming performances from star players like Kyle Pitts and are missing starting running back Cordarelle Patterson, who is still on IR. Quarterback Marcus Mariota heads into the week as the overall QB18 in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

There have been weeks that Mariota has turned in fantasy-relevant performances, but it will be tough to pull off this week. The 49ers are giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. With the way that Mariota has been playing and the tough matchup, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy value this week.

Start or sit in Week 6?

You should sit Mariota this week. This is the first week of bye weeks in the NFL, but you should be able to find a better matchup either on your bench or the waiver wire.