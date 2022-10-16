Drake London start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Week 6 of the NFL season is here. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie wide receiver Drake London has arguably been the best player on the Falcons’ roster. He leads the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards and has two touchdowns. Despite his solid output so far this year, he will have a tough matchup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

The 49ers' defense is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. London should see a high target share even if tight end Kyle Pitts is active because Atlanta has not done a good job of involving the could-be star tight end. London’s hefty target share may not be enough to see him have fantasy relevance this week.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit London this week. If you are dealing with injuries, you could flex him in PPR leagues. Other than being a desperate start, his matchup should keep him on your bench.