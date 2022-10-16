Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealing with injuries this year. They are already missing starting wide receiver Calvin Ridley who has been suspended for the season and starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who is on IR with an injury. The absence of Patterson has created an opportunity for backup rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

He has played in four games this season and has 39 rushing attempts for 184 yards. Allgeier hasn't been involved in the passing game very much and only has two receptions on two targets for 25 yards. In Week 6, he and the Falcons will take on the San Francisco 49ers, which present a tough matchup.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The 49ers' defense is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Allgeier won’t lose all of his fantasy value from his expected workload, even with the Falcons likely playing from behind all game. He could be flexed in your fantasy lineup but should be considered a RB3 this week.